Controversial Transfer: Kerala ADGP Shifted Amid Political Tensions
Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar from law and order duties following political backlash over his meetings with RSS leaders. Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham takes over. The decision, made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, drew criticism from Congress and mixed reactions from other political figures.
The Kerala government has reassigned Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajithkumar from his law and order responsibilities amid growing political pressures. His meetings with RSS leaders led to criticism from both the Opposition Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), a partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appointed Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham as the new head of law and order. The move follows reports submitted to Vijayan by the State Police Chief and an investigative team led by the Director General of Police (DGP). The CPI has welcomed the shift as fulfilling a long-standing demand.
However, Congress has denounced this as a superficial action to stall accountability ahead of the upcoming assembly session. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan also criticized the decision, alleging Ajithkumar's involvement in various controversies, including phone tapping and unauthorised wealth accumulation.
