Left Menu

Controversial Transfer: Kerala ADGP Shifted Amid Political Tensions

Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar from law and order duties following political backlash over his meetings with RSS leaders. Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham takes over. The decision, made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, drew criticism from Congress and mixed reactions from other political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:40 IST
Controversial Transfer: Kerala ADGP Shifted Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has reassigned Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajithkumar from his law and order responsibilities amid growing political pressures. His meetings with RSS leaders led to criticism from both the Opposition Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), a partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appointed Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham as the new head of law and order. The move follows reports submitted to Vijayan by the State Police Chief and an investigative team led by the Director General of Police (DGP). The CPI has welcomed the shift as fulfilling a long-standing demand.

However, Congress has denounced this as a superficial action to stall accountability ahead of the upcoming assembly session. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan also criticized the decision, alleging Ajithkumar's involvement in various controversies, including phone tapping and unauthorised wealth accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024