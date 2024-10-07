Left Menu

Doctors Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Intensifies

Junior doctors are on an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for a murdered colleague and better workplace safety. The strike gained momentum as more doctors joined, amidst clashes with police over protest logistics. Their demands include increased security and administrative accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:02 IST
Doctors Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors demanding justice for a murdered colleague and workplace safety have intensified their protest with a 'fast-unto-death' in Kolkata. What began as a small group has grown with more healthcare professionals rallying together.

Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College, joined the hunger strike alongside six other doctors, bolstering the protest at the prominent Esplanade area. Debasish Halder, one of the protest leaders, stated that the increasing participation is strengthening their resolve. The Joint Platform of Doctors has warned that they may join the strike in solidarity with their junior colleagues if conditions don't improve.

The protestors have accused Kolkata Police of obstructing their setup of bio-toilets at the site, calling it an 'unfortunate' situation. In response to the government's unmet demands, which include justice for the murdered medic and increased safety measures, the junior doctors have chosen to continue their strike. They have already received support from various quarters, including public figures, who have been visiting the protest site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024