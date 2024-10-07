Doctors Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Intensifies

Junior doctors demanding justice for a murdered colleague and workplace safety have intensified their protest with a 'fast-unto-death' in Kolkata. What began as a small group has grown with more healthcare professionals rallying together.

Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College, joined the hunger strike alongside six other doctors, bolstering the protest at the prominent Esplanade area. Debasish Halder, one of the protest leaders, stated that the increasing participation is strengthening their resolve. The Joint Platform of Doctors has warned that they may join the strike in solidarity with their junior colleagues if conditions don't improve.

The protestors have accused Kolkata Police of obstructing their setup of bio-toilets at the site, calling it an 'unfortunate' situation. In response to the government's unmet demands, which include justice for the murdered medic and increased safety measures, the junior doctors have chosen to continue their strike. They have already received support from various quarters, including public figures, who have been visiting the protest site.

(With inputs from agencies.)