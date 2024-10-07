Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Explosion in Karachi Targets Chinese Nationals

A terrorist explosion near Karachi's airport killed two Chinese nationals. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, using a vehicle-borne explosive. The blast targeted a convoy, injuring at least 10 people. The Chinese embassy condemned the attack, expressing condolences and working with Pakistani authorities on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 07:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 07:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Explosion in Karachi Targets Chinese Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion near Karachi's international airport claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals on Sunday night. The Chinese embassy in Pakistan quickly labeled it a 'terrorist attack.' The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has taken responsibility, citing their use of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The deadly blast, which targeted Chinese nationals, left at least 10 additional individuals wounded. Pakistan broadcaster Geo News reported the attack targeted a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company. As of this report, authorities in Karachi have yet to comment on the incident.

The Chinese embassy strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences for the victims. The BLA, advocating for Balochistan's independence, frequently targets Chinese interests and accuses Beijing of aiding Islamabad in exploiting the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024