Tragedy Strikes: Explosion in Karachi Targets Chinese Nationals

An explosion near Karachi's international airport claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals on Sunday night. The Chinese embassy in Pakistan quickly labeled it a 'terrorist attack.' The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has taken responsibility, citing their use of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The deadly blast, which targeted Chinese nationals, left at least 10 additional individuals wounded. Pakistan broadcaster Geo News reported the attack targeted a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company. As of this report, authorities in Karachi have yet to comment on the incident.

The Chinese embassy strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences for the victims. The BLA, advocating for Balochistan's independence, frequently targets Chinese interests and accuses Beijing of aiding Islamabad in exploiting the province.

