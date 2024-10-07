Diplomatic Tides: Maldives' Economic Recovery Efforts with India

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu is set to engage in critical discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a five-day state visit, aiming to secure New Delhi's backing for the nation's economic recovery.

Recent months have seen mounting concerns over the Maldives' vulnerability to defaulting on Islamic sovereign debt. However, sentiment has improved following financial interventions from both China and India, highlighting their influence over the strategically vital archipelago. Last month, India subscribed to the Maldives' $50 million treasury bill, offering emergency economic relief days after China pledged to enhance trade ties.

As Muizzu prepares to meet Modi, India's role as a key development partner is underscored. Financial discussions are expected to dominate the talks, following economic turmoil exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which devastated the Maldives' tourism sector. Despite previously strained relations, recent diplomatic engagements have fostered a positive resurgence in bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)