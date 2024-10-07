Escalation in Middle East: Hezbollah Rockets Target Haifa

Tensions escalated in the Middle East as Hezbollah launched rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, early Monday. According to police reports, the attack injured ten people in the country's northern region on the Gaza war's anniversary.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran and an ally of Hamas, targeted a military base south of Haifa. Reports indicated two rockets struck Haifa and five hit Tiberias. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah intelligence facilities in Beirut, including infrastructure sites.

The airstrikes, which hit various Hezbollah sites, coincided with ceremonies and protests in Israel marking the attack anniversary. With heightened security, the region faces the threat of a broader conflict involving Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)