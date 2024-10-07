Left Menu

Escalation in Middle East: Hezbollah Rockets Target Haifa

Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, causing injuries and damage on the anniversary of the Gaza war. In response, Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon. The conflict has intensified, raising fears of a broader Middle East war involving Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:07 IST
Escalation in Middle East: Hezbollah Rockets Target Haifa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East as Hezbollah launched rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, early Monday. According to police reports, the attack injured ten people in the country's northern region on the Gaza war's anniversary.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran and an ally of Hamas, targeted a military base south of Haifa. Reports indicated two rockets struck Haifa and five hit Tiberias. In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah intelligence facilities in Beirut, including infrastructure sites.

The airstrikes, which hit various Hezbollah sites, coincided with ceremonies and protests in Israel marking the attack anniversary. With heightened security, the region faces the threat of a broader conflict involving Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024