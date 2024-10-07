Deadly Attack in Karachi: Chinese Nationals Targeted

In a devastating incident on Sunday night, two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Karachi's international airport, confirmed the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, marking it as a 'terrorist attack' attributed to separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the vehicular bomb attack aimed at Chinese nationals, including engineers from Port Qasim Electric Power Company. The attack comes as tensions rise before the imminent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assures the commitment to safeguard Chinese interests. Meanwhile, the incident underscores the ongoing security challenges hampering China's significant investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)