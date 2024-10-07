Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Karachi: Chinese Nationals Targeted

Two Chinese nationals died in a terror attack near Karachi's international airport, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army. The attack targeted a convoy carrying Chinese engineers. Officials condemned the act, vowed security efforts, and highlighted regional tensions ahead of an international summit in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:22 IST
Pakistan's military

In a devastating incident on Sunday night, two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Karachi's international airport, confirmed the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, marking it as a 'terrorist attack' attributed to separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the vehicular bomb attack aimed at Chinese nationals, including engineers from Port Qasim Electric Power Company. The attack comes as tensions rise before the imminent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assures the commitment to safeguard Chinese interests. Meanwhile, the incident underscores the ongoing security challenges hampering China's significant investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

