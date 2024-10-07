Iran's Quds Force Leader Qaani Reported Safe Amid Beirut Strikes
The deputy commander of Iran's Quds Force has declared that Esmail Qaani is in 'good health', despite concerns following strikes in Beirut. Two senior officials had raised alarms over Qaani's whereabouts, creating widespread speculation. This reassurance seeks to quell any further rumors regarding his safety or status.
The deputy commander of Iran's Quds Force has reassured the nation and the international community about the health and safety of Commander Esmail Qaani. Iraj Masjedi stated that Qaani is in 'good health'.
Concerns were previously raised when two senior Iranian security officials revealed that he had not been heard from following recent strikes in Beirut.
This development has subdued the escalating speculations and rumours surrounding Qaani's status after the alarming incidents last week.
