Iran's Quds Force Leader Qaani Reported Safe Amid Beirut Strikes

The deputy commander of Iran's Quds Force has reassured the nation and the international community about the health and safety of Commander Esmail Qaani. Iraj Masjedi stated that Qaani is in 'good health'.

Concerns were previously raised when two senior Iranian security officials revealed that he had not been heard from following recent strikes in Beirut.

This development has subdued the escalating speculations and rumours surrounding Qaani's status after the alarming incidents last week.

