Global Commemorations Mark a Year Since Gaza Conflict's Deadly Onset

On Monday, global communities came together to hold vigils, ceremonies, and protests, remembering the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. The assault was a pivotal moment in the Gaza conflict that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and left around 250 as hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli statistics. Palestinian health authorities report nearly 42,000 fatalities in Gaza and widespread displacement of the 2.3 million population.

Demonstrations supporting Palestine were staged in numerous major cities including Jakarta, Istanbul, and Buenos Aires, with European capitals and American cities like Washington and New York witnessing similar gatherings over the weekend. Jewish communities planned commemorations in cities worldwide. In Jerusalem, hostages' families took to the streets near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, while at the Nova music festival site, President Isaac Herzog joined mourners reflecting on the tragedy.

In contrast, no formal events occurred in Gaza on Monday. Hamas fired a missile salvo at Tel Aviv, marking the anniversary, as detailed in their statement. Australian, Thai, British, French, and Greek leaders participated in various forms of acknowledgment, highlighting international solidarity and continuous calls for hostages' release and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)