Left Menu

Global Commemorations Mark a Year Since Gaza Conflict's Deadly Onset

Around the world, people held ceremonies and protests to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. The attack resulted in major casualties and displacements, with thousands gathered in global cities to commemorate the painful event and express solidarity with affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:33 IST
Global Commemorations Mark a Year Since Gaza Conflict's Deadly Onset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, global communities came together to hold vigils, ceremonies, and protests, remembering the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. The assault was a pivotal moment in the Gaza conflict that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and left around 250 as hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli statistics. Palestinian health authorities report nearly 42,000 fatalities in Gaza and widespread displacement of the 2.3 million population.

Demonstrations supporting Palestine were staged in numerous major cities including Jakarta, Istanbul, and Buenos Aires, with European capitals and American cities like Washington and New York witnessing similar gatherings over the weekend. Jewish communities planned commemorations in cities worldwide. In Jerusalem, hostages' families took to the streets near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, while at the Nova music festival site, President Isaac Herzog joined mourners reflecting on the tragedy.

In contrast, no formal events occurred in Gaza on Monday. Hamas fired a missile salvo at Tel Aviv, marking the anniversary, as detailed in their statement. Australian, Thai, British, French, and Greek leaders participated in various forms of acknowledgment, highlighting international solidarity and continuous calls for hostages' release and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024