Tragic Mystery: Businessman's Body Found in River

The body of B M Mumtaz Ali, a prominent businessman and brother of former MLA Mohideen Bava, was found in Phalguni river. Ali went missing Sunday with a search operation initiated. An FIR against six accused of blackmailing Ali was filed. Investigation into his death is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of B M Mumtaz Ali, the younger brother of former Karnataka MLA Mohideen Bava, was found in the Phalguni river mouth after a frantic 12-hour search. Ali, 52, a well-known businessman and chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, went missing on Sunday morning after his car was discovered abandoned near the Kulur bridge.

The police reported that Ali left his home around 3 am on Sunday and was seen driving through the city before parking at the Kullur Bridge by 5 am. The alarm was raised after his daughter contacted the police following his last communication. This led to a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Bava, present at the scene.

Meanwhile, authorities have filed an FIR against six individuals, including a woman, accused of threatening, blackmailing, and extorting money from Ali. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed the discovery of Ali's body, which was moved to AJ Hospital for a post-mortem. The investigation to determine the cause of death is still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

