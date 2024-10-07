Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Accessibility

The Jal Jeevan Mission has significantly increased potable water access in rural India, with 78.58% of households now covered, up from 17% initially. The initiative aims to reach every rural home by 2024, addressing water quality and drought issues, while benefitting 19 crore families and many educational centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jal Shakti ministry has reported a dramatic rise in rural potable water access, with nearly 16 crore households now benefitting. This marks a leap from 17 percent coverage at the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The mission's goal is to ensure every rural household has functional tap water connections by 2024, addressing both water quality issues and the rural-urban divide. Recently, the initiative extended tap water connections to 15.19 crore households.

States such as Goa, Haryana, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh have achieved complete rural coverage. The ministry also highlighted the training of over 24 lakh women in water testing with over 54 lakh samples analyzed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024