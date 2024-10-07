Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Accessibility

The Jal Shakti ministry has reported a dramatic rise in rural potable water access, with nearly 16 crore households now benefitting. This marks a leap from 17 percent coverage at the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The mission's goal is to ensure every rural household has functional tap water connections by 2024, addressing both water quality issues and the rural-urban divide. Recently, the initiative extended tap water connections to 15.19 crore households.

States such as Goa, Haryana, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh have achieved complete rural coverage. The ministry also highlighted the training of over 24 lakh women in water testing with over 54 lakh samples analyzed.

