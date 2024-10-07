Russia Gains Control of Strategic Hrodivka

Russia's Defence Ministry declared Monday that its military forces have seized control of Hrodivka, a key settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Hrodivka, strategically positioned near the critical Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk, represents a significant tactical gain for Russia.

Before the outbreak of the conflict, over 2,000 people lived in Hrodivka, highlighting the settlement's pre-war vitality.

