Russia Gains Control of Strategic Hrodivka

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its military forces now control Hrodivka, a settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This area is strategically located near the Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk. Before the conflict, Hrodivka was home to over 2,000 residents.

Updated: 07-10-2024 15:07 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry declared Monday that its military forces have seized control of Hrodivka, a key settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Hrodivka, strategically positioned near the critical Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk, represents a significant tactical gain for Russia.

Before the outbreak of the conflict, over 2,000 people lived in Hrodivka, highlighting the settlement's pre-war vitality.

