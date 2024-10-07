Russia Gains Control of Strategic Hrodivka
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its military forces now control Hrodivka, a settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This area is strategically located near the Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk. Before the conflict, Hrodivka was home to over 2,000 residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry declared Monday that its military forces have seized control of Hrodivka, a key settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Hrodivka, strategically positioned near the critical Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk, represents a significant tactical gain for Russia.
Before the outbreak of the conflict, over 2,000 people lived in Hrodivka, highlighting the settlement's pre-war vitality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army Captures Pakistani Intruder at Line of Control
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Thwart Major Drone Attack
Biden and Modi Strengthen US-India Defense Ties with New Agreements
Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Near Line of Control in Poonch
Israeli Military Intercepts Suspicious Aerial Target Amid Rising Tensions