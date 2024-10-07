CBI Charges Sanjay Roy in Shocking Doctor Murder Case in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the horrendous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Roy, a civic volunteer, had allegedly committed the crime on August 9, the charge sheet revealed.

According to the CBI, Roy acted alone, dismissing any charges of gang rape in their investigation. The incident took place when the victim was resting in the hospital's seminar room during her break. Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10 based on incriminating CCTV footage, capturing him entering the room early on the crime day.

Additionally, the CBI detained Tala police station officer in-charge Abhijit Mondal and the medical college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, for involvement in the case. Ghosh is also embroiled in another corruption case. The junior doctor's murder ignited widespread protests, stirring resident doctors nationwide to demand enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)