West Bengal Medics on Fast-untill-Justice for Colleague

Junior doctors in West Bengal have entered the third day of their fast-unto-death, protesting over a colleague's murder and rape, demanding workplace safety, justice, and governmental intervention. The state remains silent, with rallies planned and support from senior doctors expressing solidarity. The protest highlights systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:44 IST
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their fast-unto-death on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of protests. They demand justice for a fellow medic who was raped and murdered and call for improved workplace safety, yet the state government has remained unresponsive.

In response to government inaction, the medics have scheduled a rally in Kolkata, starting at College Square and proceeding to Dharmatala. They announced plans for a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state on Tuesday, from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Support is growing for the junior doctors, with senior medical professionals considering joining the fast. The movement has drawn public attention, including that of celebrities, highlighting profound dissatisfaction with the healthcare system's administration and highlighting critical demands for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

