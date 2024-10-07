Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Nagpur Railway Station: Double Murder Shocks City

A shocking attack at Nagpur railway station resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left two others injured. A man, Jai Kumar Kewat, used a wooden plank in the unprovoked assault. Authorities have him in custody, and investigations are ongoing following this violent incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Nagpur Railway Station: Double Murder Shocks City
In a horrifying incident at Nagpur railway station, two people were killed and two others injured in an attack on Monday morning. According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the assailant, identified as Jai Kumar Kewat, used a wooden plank to bludgeon the victims while they slept on the platform.

The unprovoked violence took place on platform no. 6 during the early hours. A patrolling GRP team heard the cries for help and quickly apprehended Kewat, age 45, at the scene.

The deceased include Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and an unidentified destitute man. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital. Meanwhile, the GRP has registered a case of murder and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

