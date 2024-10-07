Tragedy Strikes at Nagpur Railway Station: Double Murder Shocks City

In a horrifying incident at Nagpur railway station, two people were killed and two others injured in an attack on Monday morning. According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the assailant, identified as Jai Kumar Kewat, used a wooden plank to bludgeon the victims while they slept on the platform.

The unprovoked violence took place on platform no. 6 during the early hours. A patrolling GRP team heard the cries for help and quickly apprehended Kewat, age 45, at the scene.

The deceased include Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and an unidentified destitute man. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital. Meanwhile, the GRP has registered a case of murder and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)