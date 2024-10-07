Defense Campaigns for Acquittal in High-Profile German Court Case

Christian Brueckner, currently on trial in Germany, is the subject of fierce legal debate as his defense team pushes for an acquittal on sexual offense charges unrelated to the Madeleine McCann case.

While prosecutors urge a 15-year sentence for Brueckner, linking him to two rapes and two instances of sexual abuse, his defense cites insufficient evidence and questionable witness credibility.

The trial has drawn significant attention given Brueckner's connection to the high-profile disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, although he denies any involvement and has not been formally charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)