Arrested Over Fatal Wall Collapse: Justice in Motion in Maharashtra
Four individuals have been arrested following a fatal wall collapse that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman, Raksana Lahange, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident took place at an under-construction site in Vasai on October 4. Charges include culpable homicide and information concealment.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained four individuals in connection with a tragic wall collapse resulting in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The wall, part of an under-construction structure, collapsed on worker Raksana Lahange in the Vasai area on October 4, police reported.
According to sub-inspector Ashok Sapkal from Naigaon police station, the police received a tip-off about the incident post the victim's cremation, leading to the registration of a case. The accused include two landowners and two contractors from the construction site.
The arrested parties face charges under sections 105, related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and 238, for concealing information, as stipulated by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the officer added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Riding the Waves of Filmmaking: Aanand L Rai's Adventure Without Safety Nets
Violence Erupts Over Shop Construction in Ajmer, Rajasthan
Mayawati Condemns Government Negligence on Women's Safety
Bridge Collapse in Patna Raises Concerns Over Construction Standards
Japanese Minister Meets Chinese Counterpart Amid Safety Concerns for Nationals