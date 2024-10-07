Arrested Over Fatal Wall Collapse: Justice in Motion in Maharashtra

Authorities have detained four individuals in connection with a tragic wall collapse resulting in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The wall, part of an under-construction structure, collapsed on worker Raksana Lahange in the Vasai area on October 4, police reported.

According to sub-inspector Ashok Sapkal from Naigaon police station, the police received a tip-off about the incident post the victim's cremation, leading to the registration of a case. The accused include two landowners and two contractors from the construction site.

The arrested parties face charges under sections 105, related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and 238, for concealing information, as stipulated by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies.)