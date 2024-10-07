Left Menu

Arrested Over Fatal Wall Collapse: Justice in Motion in Maharashtra

Four individuals have been arrested following a fatal wall collapse that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman, Raksana Lahange, in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident took place at an under-construction site in Vasai on October 4. Charges include culpable homicide and information concealment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:31 IST
Arrested Over Fatal Wall Collapse: Justice in Motion in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained four individuals in connection with a tragic wall collapse resulting in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The wall, part of an under-construction structure, collapsed on worker Raksana Lahange in the Vasai area on October 4, police reported.

According to sub-inspector Ashok Sapkal from Naigaon police station, the police received a tip-off about the incident post the victim's cremation, leading to the registration of a case. The accused include two landowners and two contractors from the construction site.

The arrested parties face charges under sections 105, related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and 238, for concealing information, as stipulated by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024