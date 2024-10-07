Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Alt-News Co-founder and Religious Tensions

An FIR was filed against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly promoting religious enmity. The complaint came from an aide of priest Yati Narsinghanand, who faces multiple protests for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The issue has sparked protests and arrests in Ghaziabad.

Updated: 07-10-2024 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged on Monday against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly inciting unrest among religious groups, informed Kavinagar police. The complaint was made by Udita Tyagi, an official of the Yati Narsimahanand Saraswati Foundation, targeting Zubair for sharing a controversial video.

The FIR refers to a clip shared by Zubair on October 3, featuring contentious remarks by Narsinghanand. Allegations against Zubair include promoting religious enmity, fabrication of false evidence, and criminal intimidation under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police noted.

Protests erupted Friday night at Dasna Devi temple led by a crowd reacting to Narsinghanand's comments. Authorities have taken ten into custody for unrest and reinforced security at the site. Meanwhile, Hindu groups have demanded action against those accused of inciting violence, including Zubair and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

