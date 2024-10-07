Tragedy Strikes: AAP Worker Fatally Shot by Unidentified Assailants
An Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot and killed by three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle near Takkarpur village. The assailants intercepted Singh's car, fired at him, and fled the scene. Singh was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
An Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot dead on Monday by three unidentified assailants, according to local police.
The incident occurred when the motorbike-riding attackers intercepted Singh's vehicle near Takkarpur village and opened fire.
Authorities reported that Singh was immediately transported to a hospital but unfortunately did not survive the injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement