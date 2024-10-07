Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: AAP Worker Fatally Shot by Unidentified Assailants

An Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot and killed by three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle near Takkarpur village. The assailants intercepted Singh's car, fired at him, and fled the scene. Singh was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

An Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot dead on Monday by three unidentified assailants, according to local police.

The incident occurred when the motorbike-riding attackers intercepted Singh's vehicle near Takkarpur village and opened fire.

Authorities reported that Singh was immediately transported to a hospital but unfortunately did not survive the injuries.

