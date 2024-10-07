Left Menu

Mobile Shop Shooting Spurs Hefty Ransom Demand

Two masked assailants fired 15 shots at a mobile shop and demanded Rs 5 crore. They arrived on a motorcycle and handed a note requesting the money. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:43 IST
Mobile Shop Shooting Spurs Hefty Ransom Demand
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of violence, two masked individuals unleashed 15 gunshots at a mobile shop located near a bus stand, alarming the local community on Monday.

The perpetrators, who fled on a motorcycle, left behind a chilling note with an employee, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

According to Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Rai, a comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

