Mobile Shop Shooting Spurs Hefty Ransom Demand

In a brazen act of violence, two masked individuals unleashed 15 gunshots at a mobile shop located near a bus stand, alarming the local community on Monday.

The perpetrators, who fled on a motorcycle, left behind a chilling note with an employee, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

According to Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Rai, a comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice.

