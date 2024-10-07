Supreme Court Declines Musk's X Appeal on Trump Data Case

The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to consider a challenge by Elon Musk's social media platform X, concerning a judge's order that restricted notifying Donald Trump about a prosecutor's access to his Twitter data. This decision marks a setback for X's free speech argument.

The appeal, lodged against U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's ruling, had challenged the barring of communication to Trump regarding a warrant issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The order required X to comply with the information request without prior hearings on their objections.

X argued that the ruling violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which limits governmental restrictions on free speech. However, the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene leaves the judge's order in place, compelling X to hand over the requested data.

(With inputs from agencies.)