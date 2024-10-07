Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Musk's X Appeal on Trump Data Case

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Elon Musk's platform X's appeal against a judge's order preventing the platform from informing Trump about seized data linked to his Twitter account. The decision supports the order requiring X to provide data without prior objection hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:09 IST
Supreme Court Declines Musk's X Appeal on Trump Data Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to consider a challenge by Elon Musk's social media platform X, concerning a judge's order that restricted notifying Donald Trump about a prosecutor's access to his Twitter data. This decision marks a setback for X's free speech argument.

The appeal, lodged against U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's ruling, had challenged the barring of communication to Trump regarding a warrant issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The order required X to comply with the information request without prior hearings on their objections.

X argued that the ruling violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which limits governmental restrictions on free speech. However, the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene leaves the judge's order in place, compelling X to hand over the requested data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024