Supreme Court Denies R. Kelly's Appeal in Federal Conviction
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear R. Kelly's appeal against his 2022 federal conviction for child pornography and luring minors for sex. This was one of two cases where he was found guilty of sex crimes. The conviction was upheld by a federal jury in Chicago.
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the case of former R&B star R. Kelly, who is currently serving time for his 2022 federal conviction related to child pornography and enticing minors for sexual activities.
This decision leaves intact the judgment of a federal jury in Chicago, which found Kelly guilty of these grave offenses.
The high court's refusal to hear the appeal marks a significant moment in one of Kelly's two major convictions for sex-related crimes.
