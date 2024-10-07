Supreme Court Denies R. Kelly's Appeal in Federal Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the case of former R&B star R. Kelly, who is currently serving time for his 2022 federal conviction related to child pornography and enticing minors for sexual activities.

This decision leaves intact the judgment of a federal jury in Chicago, which found Kelly guilty of these grave offenses.

The high court's refusal to hear the appeal marks a significant moment in one of Kelly's two major convictions for sex-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)