Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies R. Kelly's Appeal in Federal Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear R. Kelly's appeal against his 2022 federal conviction for child pornography and luring minors for sex. This was one of two cases where he was found guilty of sex crimes. The conviction was upheld by a federal jury in Chicago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:11 IST
Supreme Court Denies R. Kelly's Appeal in Federal Conviction
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the case of former R&B star R. Kelly, who is currently serving time for his 2022 federal conviction related to child pornography and enticing minors for sexual activities.

This decision leaves intact the judgment of a federal jury in Chicago, which found Kelly guilty of these grave offenses.

The high court's refusal to hear the appeal marks a significant moment in one of Kelly's two major convictions for sex-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024