Supreme Court Rejects Alabama Fertility Clinic Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review an appeal from an Alabama fertility clinic in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit involves the destruction of a couple's frozen embryo, raising concerns over the legal definition of embryos in in vitro fertilization and the clinic's due process rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from an Alabama fertility clinic seeking to avoid a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by Felicia Burdick-Aysenne and Scott Aysenne, claims damages after their frozen embryo was destroyed. Alabama's top court classified frozen embryos as children, paving the way for the legal action.

The Mobile-based Center for Reproductive Medicine has voiced concerns over what it views as a violation of its constitutional right to due process. The Supreme Court's refusal to hear the appeal leaves the clinic facing a lawsuit that challenges the legal framework surrounding in vitro fertilization.

This case highlights significant legal questions about the status of embryos and the rights of fertility clinics, fueling wider discussions on reproductive law and ethics.

