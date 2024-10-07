Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites Nabbed

In a significant crackdown, four Naxalites were arrested from two locations within Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The apprehensions included three individuals from Mirtur police station area, where authorities recovered explosives, including a tiffin bomb and cordex wire. They were identified as Sukhram Podiam (32), Maniram Irpa (30), and Lachhindar Podiam (35).

In a separate operation, Aaytu Oyam, also known as Munna Aaytu, was apprehended under Tarrem police station limits by a special task force. Oyam is accused of planting an IED that injured five CRPF personnel last month. These arrests contribute to the over 700 Naxalite apprehensions in the Bastar region this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)