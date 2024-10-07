Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Musk's X Appeal on Trump's Twitter Data

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear X's appeal of a lower court order preventing it from informing Donald Trump about a data seizure related to his account. X contested this order as violating free speech, while prosecutors used the data for investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to hear an appeal from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, challenging a lower court's order that barred the company from alerting Donald Trump about a prosecutor's retrieval of data linked to his account.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, contends that the order breached the First Amendment. The data seizure stems from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, leading to charges to which Trump pled not guilty.

X sought to challenge legal boundaries, arguing constitutional infringements. However, the justices dismissed X's appeal, understanding the stakes involved in releasing the data amidst ongoing inquiries by the prosecutors.

