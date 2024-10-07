Supreme Court Declines Musk's X Appeal on Trump's Twitter Data

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to hear an appeal from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, challenging a lower court's order that barred the company from alerting Donald Trump about a prosecutor's retrieval of data linked to his account.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, contends that the order breached the First Amendment. The data seizure stems from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, leading to charges to which Trump pled not guilty.

X sought to challenge legal boundaries, arguing constitutional infringements. However, the justices dismissed X's appeal, understanding the stakes involved in releasing the data amidst ongoing inquiries by the prosecutors.

(With inputs from agencies.)