Seventeen-Year Manhunt Ends with Arrests in Ayodhya

In a dramatic end to a 17-year manhunt, two men wanted for the murder of Mahavir Singh were captured in Ayodhya on Monday. Police identified the suspects as Gobind and Sitaram Das.

The duo had been eluding authorities since June 6, 2007, by frequently changing their names and appearances. A reward of Rs 15,000 had been announced for information leading to their capture.

Authorities recovered incriminating documents from the residences of both suspects. They have been taken to Gonda and remanded in custody at the Gonda District Jail.

