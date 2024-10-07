Left Menu

Missile Tensions: Yemen's Strike on Israel

A surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen targeted central Israel, causing air raid sirens to blare and prompting residents to seek shelter. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, underlining ongoing regional tensions and security challenges.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

A missile launched from Yemen struck central Israel on Monday, according to statements from the Israeli military.

As the missile made trajectory, air raid sirens echoed through large areas of central Israel, resulting in rapid responses from the residents who hurried into shelters for safety.

This incident highlights escalating tensions in the region and raises concerns about security and stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

