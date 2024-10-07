Left Menu

Supreme Court Disapproves High Court Judge's Unjustified Remarks

The Supreme Court has disapproved a Uttarakhand High Court judge's unjustified remarks against advocates. These remarks were previously expunged in 2021. The Supreme Court set aside two high court orders, calling the remarks illegal without serious basis. A practicing high court lawyer approached the top court to expunge the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:46 IST
Supreme Court Disapproves High Court Judge's Unjustified Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has flagged its disapproval regarding the conduct of a judge from the Uttarakhand High Court for making what were termed as 'unjustified and illegal' remarks against advocates. A bench including Justices PS Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta highlighted that similar incidents had occurred in 2021 when the same judge made critical comments against a lawyer, which were subsequently expunged by the apex court.

In a recent judgement, the Supreme Court nullified sections of the Uttarakhand High Court's orders from December 1, 2020, and December 7, 2021, that addressed the conduct of a practicing advocate and critiqued the same. The Supreme Court emphasized that the circumstances did not require any such serious remarks, making them unjustified and illegal according to the bench's findings.

The appeal to the Supreme Court originated from a lawyer who requested expungement of the remarks and revocations of the court orders. The Supreme Court verdict underscored the unwarranted nature of the judge's comments, further reiterating the necessity for judicial restraint in passing personal remarks against legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024