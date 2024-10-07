Peace Prospects Loom: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Endeavors
Armenia aims to finalize a peace agreement with Azerbaijan within four weeks, potentially easing prolonged South Caucasus tensions. Discussions, strained by accusations and historical disputes, focus on establishing diplomatic ties and addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh region's contentious status. Both nations express cautious optimism despite challenges, with international attention on regional diplomacy.
Armenia is striving to seal a peace accord with Azerbaijan in the upcoming month, a move that could mitigate long-standing strains in the South Caucasus region. Despite assertions from Azerbaijan about a deadlock in the process, Armenian officials remain optimistic about progress towards a diplomatic resolution.
The intricacies of peace talks over the past year include Azerbaijan's recent military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which prompted a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians to Armenia. Both governments are under scrutiny as they deliberate over the terms of a treaty to conclude their decades-old conflict, rooted in post-Soviet independence battles.
Remarks from leaders on both sides have highlighted differing views on treaty obligations and geopolitical alliances, notably Armenia's ongoing dialogue with Turkey. These discussions could lead to broader diplomatic breakthroughs, aligning with global interests in regional stability, particularly as attention shifts to Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 conference.
