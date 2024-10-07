Armenia is striving to seal a peace accord with Azerbaijan in the upcoming month, a move that could mitigate long-standing strains in the South Caucasus region. Despite assertions from Azerbaijan about a deadlock in the process, Armenian officials remain optimistic about progress towards a diplomatic resolution.

The intricacies of peace talks over the past year include Azerbaijan's recent military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which prompted a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians to Armenia. Both governments are under scrutiny as they deliberate over the terms of a treaty to conclude their decades-old conflict, rooted in post-Soviet independence battles.

Remarks from leaders on both sides have highlighted differing views on treaty obligations and geopolitical alliances, notably Armenia's ongoing dialogue with Turkey. These discussions could lead to broader diplomatic breakthroughs, aligning with global interests in regional stability, particularly as attention shifts to Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 conference.

