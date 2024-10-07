Left Menu

Odisha's New Hue: State Buildings to Sport Uniform Orange and Red

The BJP government in Odisha has announced a decision to change the color scheme of state government buildings to shades of orange with red borders. The Works Department Special Secretary communicated this decision to officials, with plans to implement the change after the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold architectural move, the BJP government in Odisha has decided to revamp the color scheme of all government buildings across the state. Officials confirmed that the new design will feature orange exteriors with red borders.

This decision was communicated through a letter by Works Department Special Secretary Lakshmi Kanta Padhi, directed to various engineering heads and the MD of the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Ltd on Monday. The order mandates that all future constructions and renovations adopt this uniform palette.

State Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasized that the decision follows extensive consultations with various departments. The initiative will commence after the monsoon season, a move aimed at giving government edifices a cohesive and distinctive appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

