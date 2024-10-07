Odisha's New Hue: State Buildings to Sport Uniform Orange and Red

In a bold architectural move, the BJP government in Odisha has decided to revamp the color scheme of all government buildings across the state. Officials confirmed that the new design will feature orange exteriors with red borders.

This decision was communicated through a letter by Works Department Special Secretary Lakshmi Kanta Padhi, directed to various engineering heads and the MD of the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Ltd on Monday. The order mandates that all future constructions and renovations adopt this uniform palette.

State Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasized that the decision follows extensive consultations with various departments. The initiative will commence after the monsoon season, a move aimed at giving government edifices a cohesive and distinctive appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)