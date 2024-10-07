Left Menu

SA Publishes Draft First Biennial Transparency Report for Public Comment

The report, which provides key insights into the country's climate action strategies, is now open for public comment.

Updated: 07-10-2024 21:55 IST
SA Publishes Draft First Biennial Transparency Report for Public Comment
As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, South Africa is committed to submitting Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) every two years, tracking its progress on NDC implementation. Image Credit:
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has released South Africa’s draft First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR), detailing the nation's progress in implementing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. The report, which provides key insights into the country's climate action strategies, is now open for public comment.

Adopted in 2015 during the UNFCCC COP21, the Paris Agreement sets a global framework for combatting climate change, with the goal of limiting global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally to 1.5 degrees, above pre-industrial levels.

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, South Africa is committed to submitting Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) every two years, tracking its progress on NDC implementation. The report also includes updates on the support needed and received for climate action.

The draft BTR outlines South Africa’s mitigation efforts, adaptation strategies, and financial requirements, with a focus on equity. It provides crucial information about national circumstances, institutional frameworks, and the policies in place to achieve climate goals.

Members of the public are invited to submit comments or objections within 15 days from 7 October 2024 to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment via mail, email, or by hand. The report is available online for review at the department’s official website.

For further details or inquiries, individuals can contact Ms. Sandra Motshwanedi at 012 399 9155 or smotshwanedi@dffe.gov.za.  

