American Faces Russian Court's Verdict: First US Citizen Convicted as Mercenary in Ukraine Conflict

A Russian court has handed down a nearly seven-year prison sentence to Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old American, who has been convicted in a closed trial for allegedly working as a mercenary in Ukraine. The decision marks the first conviction of an American on these grounds in the ongoing conflict.

Prosecutors argued that Hubbard had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia's military incursion in February 2022. He reportedly fought alongside Ukrainian troops until his capture. Despite the charges potentially carrying a 15-year sentence, his age and a guilty plea influenced the court's decision.

The case has garnered attention as US officials have been denied consular access by Russia. This development raises concerns that Americans are being targeted for arrests as potential negotiation chips for future prisoner swaps, in light of recent exchanges between the US and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)