Left Menu

Global Unrest: Conflicts and Triumphs in Focus

The world is witnessing escalating violence in the Congo despite SEC regulations, conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, and Mexico's new security challenges. U.S. scientists win a Nobel Prize for discovering microRNA. Political shifts occur in Haiti, Albania, and Tunisia amid protests and opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 05:21 IST
Global Unrest: Conflicts and Triumphs in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. congressional watchdog reports that the 2012 SEC conflict minerals disclosure rule has not mitigated violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with armed groups still vying for control over gold mines.

Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel's city of Haifa as the conflict commemorates the Gaza war anniversary, signaling a broadening conflict across the Middle East.

In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to announce a new security strategy following recent violent incidents, while U.S. scientists win the Nobel Prize for their discovery of microRNA, highlighting scientific advancement amid worldwide political and social unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024