Global Unrest: Conflicts and Triumphs in Focus

A U.S. congressional watchdog reports that the 2012 SEC conflict minerals disclosure rule has not mitigated violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with armed groups still vying for control over gold mines.

Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel's city of Haifa as the conflict commemorates the Gaza war anniversary, signaling a broadening conflict across the Middle East.

In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to announce a new security strategy following recent violent incidents, while U.S. scientists win the Nobel Prize for their discovery of microRNA, highlighting scientific advancement amid worldwide political and social unrest.

