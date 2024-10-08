Russo-Chinese Naval Cooperation: Anti-Submarine Exercises in Asia-Pacific

The Russian and Chinese navies have enhanced their collaborative military efforts with recent anti-submarine exercises in the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

The naval operations are part of a larger joint patrol initiative in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian news agencies revealed on Tuesday. Russian agency Interfax reported that the exercises involved tactical formations for anti-submarine defenses.

Participating vessels included Russia's Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs from the Pacific Fleet, while China deployed the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the supply ship Taihu.

(With inputs from agencies.)