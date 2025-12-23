Left Menu

APSEZ Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with NQXT Acquisition

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited completed the acquisition of the North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia to enhance its Asia-Pacific presence. This move is part of a $2.4 billion non-cash deal involving equity share issuance. The acquisition aligns with APSEZ's strategy to grow its cargo volume significantly by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:41 IST
APSEZ Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with NQXT Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has fortified its foothold in the Asia-Pacific region by acquiring the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia. The transaction, valued at $2.4 billion, involves a non-cash agreement where APSEZ will issue over 14 crore new equity shares.

This strategic acquisition was sanctioned by APSEZ's board in April, enabling a full takeover of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd. Completion of the deal was contingent on securing necessary approvals from stakeholders, including minority shareholders and regulatory bodies in India and Australia.

APSEZ's CEO, Ashwani Gupta, highlighted the acquisition as a pivotal advancement in their mission to manage 1 billion metric tonnes of cargo by 2030. The terminal will complement APSEZ's existing international ports, broadening its reach along the East-West trade corridor. Notably, NQXT's contracted capacity and financial performance are set to bolster APSEZ's revenue and growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025