Doctors in West Bengal Continue Hunger Strike Amidst Durga Puja Festivities

Despite calls from the West Bengal government to return to work, junior doctors have persisted in their 'fast-unto-death' for a fourth day amidst the Durga Puja celebrations, demanding justice for the victim of a heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Fifteen senior doctors have supported them by also beginning a symbolic hunger strike.

The senior doctors initiated their hunger strike at 9 am at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata, where junior doctors have been holding their protest since Saturday. The demonstration coincides with the Durga Puja festivities, specifically on 'Panchami'.

Junior doctors had previously called off their protest but reignited it after a recent episode of violence against healthcare workers. They demand safer working environments and accountability from government officials, alongside the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam for alleged incompetence.

