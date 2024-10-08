Left Menu

Doctors in West Bengal Continue Hunger Strike Amidst Durga Puja Festivities

Junior doctors in West Bengal continue their 'fast-unto-death' strike, joined by senior doctors, demanding justice for a fellow victim and improved safety measures. Despite government urging them to return to duty, they press for better working conditions and accountability from the health department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite calls from the West Bengal government to return to work, junior doctors have persisted in their 'fast-unto-death' for a fourth day amidst the Durga Puja celebrations, demanding justice for the victim of a heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Fifteen senior doctors have supported them by also beginning a symbolic hunger strike.

The senior doctors initiated their hunger strike at 9 am at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata, where junior doctors have been holding their protest since Saturday. The demonstration coincides with the Durga Puja festivities, specifically on 'Panchami'.

Junior doctors had previously called off their protest but reignited it after a recent episode of violence against healthcare workers. They demand safer working environments and accountability from government officials, alongside the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam for alleged incompetence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

