Nuclear Brinkmanship: The Communication Channels Holding Peace

Amid increasing nuclear risks, Russia maintains an emergency hotline with the USA and NATO for crisis de-escalation. The U.S.-Russian hotline was initiated in 1963 to mitigate nuclear tensions and remains crucial amid the heightened risks posed by the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which involves significant international entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:06 IST
Amid rising nuclear tensions, Russia on Tuesday confirmed the continuation of its emergency hotline communications with the United States and NATO. This measure aims to defuse crises as the confrontation between Moscow and the West faces its most perilous phase since the Cold War.

As Russian military advances escalate the ongoing 2-1/2-year Ukraine war, the U.S. contemplates allowing Kyiv to strike deeper into Russian territory with Western missiles. President Vladimir Putin indicated that such actions could denote 'direct involvement' of NATO, the United States, and European countries in the war.

Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine to reflect its readiness to safeguard national security, a move that coincides with the perception of NATO amplifying the integration of nuclear weapons in its strategy.

