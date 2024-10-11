Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah, 11 Killed
Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut killed 11 and injured 48, targeting a senior Hezbollah figure. The attacks sparked fires and prompted rescue efforts. Israel warned civilians to evacuate southern suburbs, amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, heightened by region-wide tensions following an Iranian missile strike.
Israeli airstrikes on Thursday night targeted central Beirut, leaving 11 dead and at least 48 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry. A senior Hezbollah figure was among those targeted, although their identity remains unclear. The strike ignited a large fire, as rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors amidst growing chaos.
The strike hit a neighborhood previously untouched by conflict, marking a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah. The attack occurred near a gas station, with Hezbollah's al-Manar television broadcasting footage of the aftermath. Thick smoke rose over Beirut, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for Beirut's southern suburbs, reflecting the rising tension. Meanwhile, UN peacekeeping forces reported injuries from Israeli tank fire in Naqoura, calling it a grave violation. Despite ongoing military actions, Israel insists it has no intentions of remaining in Lebanon long-term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Beirut
- Hezbollah
- airstrikes
- Lebanon
- UNIFIL
- evacuation
- peacekeepers
- conflict
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Proposed 21-Day Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict Gaining Traction at UN
UN Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire Amid Lebanon Conflict
Call for 21-Day Ceasefire Gains Global Support Amid Escalating Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Australia Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Evacuate Amid Rising Tensions
International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border