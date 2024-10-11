Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah, 11 Killed

Israeli airstrikes on Thursday night targeted central Beirut, leaving 11 dead and at least 48 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry. A senior Hezbollah figure was among those targeted, although their identity remains unclear. The strike ignited a large fire, as rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors amidst growing chaos.

The strike hit a neighborhood previously untouched by conflict, marking a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah. The attack occurred near a gas station, with Hezbollah's al-Manar television broadcasting footage of the aftermath. Thick smoke rose over Beirut, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for Beirut's southern suburbs, reflecting the rising tension. Meanwhile, UN peacekeeping forces reported injuries from Israeli tank fire in Naqoura, calling it a grave violation. Despite ongoing military actions, Israel insists it has no intentions of remaining in Lebanon long-term.

