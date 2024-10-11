Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah, 11 Killed

Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut killed 11 and injured 48, targeting a senior Hezbollah figure. The attacks sparked fires and prompted rescue efforts. Israel warned civilians to evacuate southern suburbs, amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, heightened by region-wide tensions following an Iranian missile strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:17 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah, 11 Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Thursday night targeted central Beirut, leaving 11 dead and at least 48 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry. A senior Hezbollah figure was among those targeted, although their identity remains unclear. The strike ignited a large fire, as rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors amidst growing chaos.

The strike hit a neighborhood previously untouched by conflict, marking a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah. The attack occurred near a gas station, with Hezbollah's al-Manar television broadcasting footage of the aftermath. Thick smoke rose over Beirut, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for Beirut's southern suburbs, reflecting the rising tension. Meanwhile, UN peacekeeping forces reported injuries from Israeli tank fire in Naqoura, calling it a grave violation. Despite ongoing military actions, Israel insists it has no intentions of remaining in Lebanon long-term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024