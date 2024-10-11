Left Menu

Carnage in Arcahaie: Haiti's Gang Violence Escalates

The Haitian town of Arcahaie faces a surge in gang violence as attacks by the Canaan gang intensify, leaving townsfolk grieving. Despite promises of support, police presence remains limited, and the country's worsening gang conflict results in displacement and food shortages.

Armed groups launched new assaults on the Haitian town of Arcahaie, as the community mourns victims of recent violence in a nearby agricultural area. Reports indicate that the Canaan gang, led by Jeff Larose, continues its attacks amid a growing security crisis.

Arcahaie residents demand increased security forces to combat the gang's control over crucial areas around a major highway. The nation, grappling with escalating gang conflicts, faces mass displacement and severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

Efforts to stabilize the situation include a United Nations-approved security force, yet deployment and funding lag, allowing gangs to expand their reach. Recent gang attacks in neighboring towns highlight gaps in local police response and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

