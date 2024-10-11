Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Federal Trial for Sex Trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to face federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, starting May 5, 2025. The U.S. judge's decision marks the start of a significant legal battle for the hip-hop mogul, who appeared in court following his September arrest.

Combs, aged 54, has denied the allegations outlined in a three-count indictment, which accuses him of leveraging his business empire to facilitate transporting sex workers across state lines. During a Manhattan federal court hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian announced the scheduled trial date.

Prosecutors are preparing a case expected to last at least three weeks, while the defense anticipates needing a week. As Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, his lawyer contests previous bail denials, which remain under appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)