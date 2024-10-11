Pacific Islands: The Emerging Battleground for Global Criminal Networks

A United Nations report has highlighted the growing risk of Pacific Island nations becoming hubs for global criminal gangs. The surge in criminal activity, fueled by drug and human trafficking, illegal fishing, money laundering, and cybercrime, poses a significant threat to the economically vulnerable region.

The report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warns of a 'thriving criminal ecosystem' attracting transnational networks from around the globe. Groups from the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia are establishing footholds in the Pacific, heightening concerns of the islands turning into strategic bases for illicit operations.

Isolation, economic fragility, high corruption levels, and limited state capacity make the Pacific Islands appealing for criminal networks. Geopolitical tensions add complexity, with Australia and the United States pushing back against China's policing efforts, as China increases its influence in the region.

