Left Menu

Pacific Islands: The Emerging Battleground for Global Criminal Networks

Pacific Island nations are increasingly at risk of becoming bases for global criminal gangs. The rise in illegal activity, ranging from drug trafficking to cybercrime, is creating a thriving criminal ecosystem. Geopolitical tensions escalate as countries like China and Australia offer policing assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:43 IST
Pacific Islands: The Emerging Battleground for Global Criminal Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations report has highlighted the growing risk of Pacific Island nations becoming hubs for global criminal gangs. The surge in criminal activity, fueled by drug and human trafficking, illegal fishing, money laundering, and cybercrime, poses a significant threat to the economically vulnerable region.

The report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warns of a 'thriving criminal ecosystem' attracting transnational networks from around the globe. Groups from the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia are establishing footholds in the Pacific, heightening concerns of the islands turning into strategic bases for illicit operations.

Isolation, economic fragility, high corruption levels, and limited state capacity make the Pacific Islands appealing for criminal networks. Geopolitical tensions add complexity, with Australia and the United States pushing back against China's policing efforts, as China increases its influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024