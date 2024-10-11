Boeing Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against Union

Boeing has taken significant action by filing an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. This move comes amid a heated conflict with the union that represents around 33,000 U.S. West Coast factory workers, who are currently on strike.

The aerospace giant alleges that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union in question, has not been negotiating in good faith. Boeing claims that during the four-week work stoppage, the union engaged in 'bad faith bargaining' and spread misinformation among its members regarding the negotiations' progress.

This development highlights the escalating tensions between Boeing and its workforce, with broader implications for labor relations in the industry. The outcome of this complaint with the NLRB could set significant precedents for future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)