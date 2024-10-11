Left Menu

Former Congress Leader Shot Dead Amid Family Feud in Ujjain

Haji Kalim Khan, a former Congress corporator, was shot dead at his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. His wife has been detained by police. Initial investigations point to a family land dispute as the motive. Khan had previously survived an attempt on his life a few days ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Haji Kalim Khan, a former Congress corporator, was gunned down at his residence early Friday morning.

The police have detained Khan's wife for questioning, as initial investigations suggest the murder stemmed from a family land dispute.

This was not the first attack on Khan's life; he had narrowly escaped an earlier attempt just days ago, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

