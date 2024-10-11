Kerala Controversy: RSS Threatens Legal Action Over Assembly Remarks

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is poised to take legal action following accusations made in Kerala's state Assembly. Representatives from both the ruling party and opposition alleged the RSS's involvement in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival.

The RSS has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as baseless. Senior leader N Easwaran questioned the grounds on which such accusations were made, emphasizing that the group had no interest in engaging in political controversies.

The Congress-led opposition accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being aware of the disruption, while the ruling LDF has denied calls for a judicial probe. The ongoing stir surrounds the disrupted festival rituals, which have marred the event's historical allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)