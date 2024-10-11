Left Menu

Kerala Controversy: RSS Threatens Legal Action Over Assembly Remarks

The RSS in Kerala is considering legal action against allegedly defamatory remarks made by politicians during Assembly sessions about the group's alleged involvement in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival. The RSS denies involvement and accuses politicians of using its name for political gain, leading to tensions around the Kerala festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:25 IST
Kerala Controversy: RSS Threatens Legal Action Over Assembly Remarks
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is poised to take legal action following accusations made in Kerala's state Assembly. Representatives from both the ruling party and opposition alleged the RSS's involvement in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival.

The RSS has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as baseless. Senior leader N Easwaran questioned the grounds on which such accusations were made, emphasizing that the group had no interest in engaging in political controversies.

The Congress-led opposition accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being aware of the disruption, while the ruling LDF has denied calls for a judicial probe. The ongoing stir surrounds the disrupted festival rituals, which have marred the event's historical allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024