Turkey and Serbia Explore Joint Drone Production Amid Balkan Tensions
Turkey and Serbia are considering joint production of military drones, following tensions over Turkish drone deliveries to Kosovo. This potential cooperation marks a shift in Serbia's strategy after abandoning a previous purchase from Turkey. Leaders from both countries emphasize collaboration over conflict, despite regional geopolitical friction.
Turkey and Serbia are contemplating a partnership in military drone production, months after a shipment of Turkish drones to Kosovo stirred controversy in Serbia. This development represents a potential pivot in Serbia's approach to its military capabilities.
Initially, Serbia planned to purchase Bayraktar drones from Turkey. However, the two countries' relations cooled after Turkey delivered drones to Kosovo, a region with a fraught history with Serbia. Despite past tensions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic appeared to signal a readiness for cooperation during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Vucic acknowledged Turkey's advanced military industry while also asserting Serbia's capabilities. Both leaders expressed interest in sovereignly developing their military industries together, amid Serbia's ongoing efforts to enhance its armed forces, which include significant investments in modern fighter jets.
