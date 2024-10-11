Turkey and Serbia Explore Joint Drone Production Amid Balkan Tensions

Turkey and Serbia are contemplating a partnership in military drone production, months after a shipment of Turkish drones to Kosovo stirred controversy in Serbia. This development represents a potential pivot in Serbia's approach to its military capabilities.

Initially, Serbia planned to purchase Bayraktar drones from Turkey. However, the two countries' relations cooled after Turkey delivered drones to Kosovo, a region with a fraught history with Serbia. Despite past tensions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic appeared to signal a readiness for cooperation during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Vucic acknowledged Turkey's advanced military industry while also asserting Serbia's capabilities. Both leaders expressed interest in sovereignly developing their military industries together, amid Serbia's ongoing efforts to enhance its armed forces, which include significant investments in modern fighter jets.

