Crisis in Gaza: Trapped in Jabalia Amidst Conflict

In a dire humanitarian crisis, thousands are trapped in Gaza's Jabalia camp as Israeli forces continue their offensive. Médecins Sans Frontières has reported the deteriorating situation, a week after Israel targeted the area to curb Hamas activities.

Reports indicate heavy casualties with at least 41 Palestinians killed, nearly half among them from Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp. The Israeli military claims many militants have been eliminated, though civilian casualties remain unverified, raising significant concerns among international observers.

The ongoing conflict and evacuation orders threaten critical healthcare operations, including a polio vaccination campaign, prompting warnings from United Nations officials about the severe humanitarian impact.

