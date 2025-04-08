Left Menu

Tibetans Rally for Language Rights Amid China's White Paper Claims

Tibetans are calling for the reinstatement of Tibetan language education in schools, challenging China's claims that language rights are protected. China's white paper asserts bilingual education, but Tibetans argue Mandarin is predominant, threatening cultural identity. The issue highlights ongoing tensions over language and assimilation policies in Tibet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hundreds of Tibetans have turned to social media in a fervent appeal to the Chinese government, demanding the restoration of Tibetan language education in schools. This widespread outcry follows Beijing's release of a white paper that purports Tibetan language rights are upheld in the region, a claim challenged by a report from Radio Free Asia (RFA).

In the March 28 report discussing the human rights situation in Tibet, China declared that Tibetan is commonly used in government documents, public announcements, media, and educational institutions, with both Mandarin and Tibetan taught in schools. However, Tibetans contest this narrative, arguing the Chinese government is actively undermining their language as part of a broader effort to erase Tibetan cultural identity.

The situation has intensified since 2020 when Mandarin became the main language of instruction in schools under so-called 'bilingual' education, which predominantly employed Mandarin. Furthermore, in 2023, China enforced a Mandarin-only policy for college entrance exams, disadvantaging ethnic minorities like Tibetans who previously could take tests in their native language.

The white paper titled 'Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era,' uses the term 'Xizang' for Tibet, reflecting efforts to assimilate Tibetans into Han Chinese culture. With limited access to Tibet for outsiders, accurately portraying the ground realities remains challenging, according to RFA.

Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch, has called on Beijing to permit unrestricted access for external observers, underscoring the increasing control over Tibetans as part of China's broader assimilation strategy. These measures contrast starkly with the government's declared commitment to human rights, a discrepancy human rights organizations have long documented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

