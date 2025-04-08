South Korea Sets Date for Presidential Election Post-Impeachment
Following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea has scheduled its next presidential election for June 3. The designation came during a Cabinet meeting, four days after the Constitutional Court's decision. A temporary public holiday has also been declared for the election.
In a decisive move, the South Korean government has set June 3 as the date for its forthcoming presidential election. This announcement follows the impeachment and ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced criticism over the brief imposition of martial law last December.
The decision, officially sanctioned during a recent Cabinet meeting, adheres to constitutional requirements that mandate a new election within 60 days of a presidential vacancy. This process was triggered by the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold Yoon's impeachment.
In alignment with the election, the government has declared June 3 a temporary public holiday, ensuring citizens have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
