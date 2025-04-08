Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Allegations of Scams and Rising Costs
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for price hikes in LPG cylinders, discrepancies in the MUDRA loan scheme, and the recent stock market crash. He also highlighted issues in Uttar Pradesh, including poor law and order and alleged bureaucratic corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of exacerbating economic hardships through hikes in LPG prices and alleged failures in financial schemes.
He pointed out that stock market investors have lost substantial sums recently, and expressed concern over the integrity of the MUDRA loan initiative, suggesting massive irregularities.
Yadav also commented on deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh, citing disturbing criminal incidents and accusing some government officials of corruption under political protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
