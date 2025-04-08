Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Allegations of Scams and Rising Costs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for price hikes in LPG cylinders, discrepancies in the MUDRA loan scheme, and the recent stock market crash. He also highlighted issues in Uttar Pradesh, including poor law and order and alleged bureaucratic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:49 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Allegations of Scams and Rising Costs
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of exacerbating economic hardships through hikes in LPG prices and alleged failures in financial schemes.

He pointed out that stock market investors have lost substantial sums recently, and expressed concern over the integrity of the MUDRA loan initiative, suggesting massive irregularities.

Yadav also commented on deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh, citing disturbing criminal incidents and accusing some government officials of corruption under political protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025