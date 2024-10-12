Left Menu

Russia and Iran Forge New Alliances Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan to discuss their countries' strengthening economic ties. In the face of Western opposition, both leaders committed to deeper collaboration, including in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The meeting signals a potential strategic partnership by the BRICS summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 03:50 IST
In a pivotal meeting in Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed their commitment to bolstering economic and cultural ties between their nations. Against the backdrop of international tensions, the leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors, laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership.

As the US and EU remain wary of the burgeoning relationship, both Russia and Iran are keen to deepen their alliances, especially in energy and infrastructure. President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of accelerating joint initiatives, coinciding with Russia's upcoming hosting of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

During the talks, Putin emphasized the emergence of a multipolar world order, underscoring the significance of expanded dialogue through international forums like BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union. The discussions reflect a shift in global alliances, with Russia keen to fortify links with the Global South and East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

