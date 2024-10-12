Russia and Iran Forge New Alliances Amid Global Tensions

In a pivotal meeting in Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed their commitment to bolstering economic and cultural ties between their nations. Against the backdrop of international tensions, the leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors, laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership.

As the US and EU remain wary of the burgeoning relationship, both Russia and Iran are keen to deepen their alliances, especially in energy and infrastructure. President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of accelerating joint initiatives, coinciding with Russia's upcoming hosting of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

During the talks, Putin emphasized the emergence of a multipolar world order, underscoring the significance of expanded dialogue through international forums like BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union. The discussions reflect a shift in global alliances, with Russia keen to fortify links with the Global South and East.

