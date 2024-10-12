FDA Reconsiders Restrictions on Drug Compounders
The FDA has decided to reconsider its ban on drug compounders from making versions of Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes drugs. While reviewing potential shortages of their active ingredient, compounding pharmacies can continue to supply these medications, according to a recent court filing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken a significant step by agreeing to reassess its recent ruling that prohibits drug compounders from creating their own versions of Eli Lilly's popular weight loss and diabetes medications.
In a court filing, the agency stated that it would permit compounding pharmacies and facilities to continue distributing these drugs temporarily. This move will remain effective while the FDA evaluates whether there is a shortage of the active ingredients in question.
An important aspect of this decision is its impact on patient access and the pharmaceutical market. The FDA's review could determine future availability and pricing of these critical medications for consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
